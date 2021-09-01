The West Bengal government has challenged the order of the Calcutta High Court directing CBI probe into post-poll violence in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The West Bengal government on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court challenging an order of the Calcutta High Court directing CBI probe into post-poll violence in the state, news agency ANI reported.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation is working at the behest of the Centre, don't expect a fair investigation," the state government said in its petition.

The Calcutta High Court on August 19 directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the murders and crimes against women during the May-June post-poll violence in West Bengal.

A five-judge bench of the High Court headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe all other post-poll violence cases in West Bengal.

The High Court asked the CBI to file its report within six weeks, and said that it will monitor the CBI and SIT investigations in the post-poll violence in West Bengal. It also directed the West Bengal government to hand over all records of the cases to the CBI for further investigation.

"All cases as per the report of NHRC committee where allegations are about murder of person or crime against women regarding rape or attempt to rape shall be referred to CBI for investigation," the court had said.

"It shall be a court-monitored investigation and any obstruction in the course of investigation by anyone shall be viewed seriously".

Several people were killed while hundreds were injured following the declaration of assembly elections in West Bengal in May. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won 77 seats in West Bengal, accused the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) of killing its party workers in the state.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in its report, slammed the TMC government while recommending a CBI probe. In its 50-page report, the NHRC said that the situation in the state is a "manifestation of the law of ruler instead of rule of law".

However, the TMC has slammed the Centre and NHRC over post-poll violence in West Bengal and said that it is a "political vendetta" of the BJP. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the Centre of using "impartial agencies" to disrupt her government.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta