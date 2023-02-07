West Bengal Governor Compares CM Mamata Banerjee To Vajpayee, Draws Criticism From BJP

WEST Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose’s praises for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a recent event have become a cause of concern for the state BJP which fears the increasing warmth between the governor and the chief minister.

Speaking at the convocation of St Xavier’s University in Kolkata, Bose on Monday compared CM Mamata Banerjee to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, APJ Abdul Kalam, and former British prime minister Winston Churchill. He added that like Mamata Banerjee, "these are all statesmen and politicians who were writers".

However, the state BJP responded angrily to the governor’s remark. Taking it to Twitter, Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the Bengal Assembly said, "I partly agree with the Governor's assessment that Mamata Banerjee is like Winston Churchill, the British Prime Minister responsible for the 1943 Bengal famine; arguably the worst genocide in human history resulting in over 4 million deaths from starvation and malnutrition.’’

The St Xavier's University conferred an Hon. DLitt on WB CM @MamataOfficial.

The St Xavier's University conferred an Hon. DLitt on WB CM @MamataOfficial.

The Hon'ble Governor's speech on the occasion sounded as if he was rehearsing for the customary speech which he'll read out at the beginning of the upcoming Budget Session of WB Legislative Assembly.

Taking a dig at the governor’s speech, Adhikari said that his speech during the event appeared as if he was practising for the customary speech at the beginning of the upcoming budget session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly

Mamata Banerjee was awarded an honorary DLitt at the convocation. The governor emphasised that Mamata Banerjee was a distinguished part of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s team, who was a poet.

“We remember in India, Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan. We also have none other than APJ Abdul Kalam who gave Wings of Fire to the young generation and ignited their minds through his writings. We have the poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee in whose team Mamata Banerjee was a distinguished member,” Bose said.

The governor added that we have Winston Churchill and John Milton, who is now acknowledged as the author of Paradise Lost and Paradise Regained, but during that time he was a politician in charge of Commonwealth Affairs at the time.

Bose further said, “We are glad, as people of West Bengal, in this distinguished league we have none other than West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.”

Contrary to the past, when the relations between the Raj Bhavan and Mamata Banerjee were all-time low, the West Bengal Governor and the Chief Minister now share a cordial relationship.

Unlike former governor Jagdeep Dhankar, Ananda Bose has stayed out of politics and adopted a more traditional approach.