The number of people allowed at weddings remain capped at 50 whereas 20 people are allowed to attend the funerals.

COVID curbs have been extended till July 30 in West Bengal with certain relaxations | Image: PTI

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: West Bengal government on Wednesday extended the COVID related curbs in the state till July 30 but with further relaxations. The new relaxations will come in effect from July 16.

The number of people allowed at weddings remain capped at 50 whereas 20 people are allowed to attend the funerals.

West Bengal Unlock: What is allowed?

The metro trains can operate with 50 per cent capacity in the state for five days a week. Metro service will not operate on Saturdays and Sundays.

All shops and markets will remain open during the usual hours.

Parks may remain open for morning walks, physical exercise during 6AM to 9AM for only vaccinated people.

Restaurants and bars including in hotels, shopping malls and clubs may remain open with 50 per cent seating capacity until 8 PM.

Gyms are allowed to remain open during 6AM to 10 AM and 4PM to 8PM with 50 per cent capacity at a time in each session, provided the employees, staff and customers have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Salons and beauty parlours may remain open as per usual operational hours with 50 per cent seating capacity at a time, provided the employees, staff and customers are vaccinated for COVID-I9 with at least one dose of the vaccine.

Offices relating to emergency and essential services like health care, veterinary services, law and order, courts, social welfare homes, correctional services, power, drinking water supply, telecom, internet, print and electronic media, fire services, food and civil supplies including public distribution system, disaster management and civil defense, sanitation, sewerage and funeral services will remain open as usual.

West Bengal Unlock: What is not allowed?

All political, social, cultural, academic and entertainment-related gatherings, groupings and congregations will continue to be prohibited in West Bengal.

All cinema halls, spa and swimming pools will continue to remain closed. Swimming pools may exclusively open for routine practice of the state, national and international-level swimmers during 6 am to 10 am.

West Bengal reported 863 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases to 14191 in the state. Meanwhile, the state has inoculated 2,47,12,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the data provided by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma