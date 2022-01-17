Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: West Bengal government on Monday eased COVID-19 restrictions in the state. Gyms can operate with 50 per cent capacity till 9pm, Jatra shall be allowed with 50 per cent capacity till 9pm. Outdoor shooting for films and TV programmes allowed in the state following COVID appropriate protocols.

The people entering gyms, however, must either be either fully vaccinated or have RT-PCR negative report.

"Jatra shall be allowed in a very restricted manner upto 9 PM only with 50 per cent capacity in an outdoor venue and in case of an indoor venue with a maximum of 200 people or 50 per cent of the capacity whichever is lower," the official statement said.

“Wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing and health & hygiene protocol must be followed at all times,” the official statement added.

Earlier on January 16, West Bengal had extended Covid-19 restrictions till the end of this month. The restrictions include a night curfew in the state that prohibits all forms of outdoor activities along with the movement of people and vehicles between 10 pm and 5 am. The essential and emergency services remain exempted from these restrictions.

The metro rails well as local train services remain operational through the usual time.

West Bengal registered a sharp decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases over the last two days. The number of new cases was at 14,938 on Sunday, as against 19,064 on Saturday and 22,645 on Friday.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma