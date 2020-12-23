Northeast Frontier Railway will resume "Toy Train Joy Ride" services between Darjeeling and Ghum Station in West Bengal from December 25, nearly nine months after they were suspended as part of the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Northeast Frontier Railway will resume "Toy Train Joy Ride" services between Darjeeling and Ghum Station in West Bengal from December 25, nearly nine months after they were suspended as part of the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The resumption of services will give a much-needed boost to the local economic activities in days leading up to the New Year. In a statement, the NFR said that more such services will be restored in the coming days depending on the requirement of the passengers.

"Consequent upon the permission received from the government of West Bengal to resume the "Joy Ride" train services, NFR authorities has decided to restart some of the services which had to be suspended due to outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic since last week of March," NFR said in a statement, as reported by ANI.

Three daily services of the Joy Ride train will run between Darjeeling to Ghum and back to Darjeeling with stoppage of passengers at Batasia loop for 10 minutes to visit Batasia Eco Garden and Gorkha War Memorial and 20 minutes stoppage at Ghum to visit Ghum Museum.

"The resumption of Joy Ride services is very good news for travellers willing to enjoy Christmas in the lap of Himalayas. Built in 1889, DHR was declared as a World Heritage Site on 02.12.1999. However, all passengers are requested to strictly follow the COVID related guidelines issued by the state government for their safety," the statement read.

