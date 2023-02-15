West Bengal DA Hike: Mamata Govt Hikes Dearness Allowance For Government Employees By 3%

WEST Bengal on Wednesday hiked the Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees by 3 per cent. The minister of state for finance (independent charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya presented the state budget 2023-24 in the Assembly.

Bhattacharya presented a Rs 3.39 lakh crore budget for 2023-24, with a proposal to waive agricultural income tax on tea gardens for two years and extend credit facilities to young entrepreneurs. The finance minister said the government will set up a Rs 350-crore fund to extend credit of up to Rs 5 lakh each to 2 lakh young entrepreneurs.

While presenting the financial statement in the assembly, Bhattacharya, as quoted by PTI said, "I propose to provide Rs 3.39-lakh crore budget for the financial year 2023-24."

Announcing incentives for the struggling tea industry and rural areas, the finance minister said, "Agricultural income tax on tea gardens for 2023-24 and 2024-25 will be waived. Also, 11,500 km of rural roads will be constructed at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore."

Along with an additional dearness allowance of 3 per cent for state government employees, the budget also proposes a full waiver of charges on irrigation water supplied to farms.

Meanwhile, the state's Good Domestic Product (GDP) is projected to grow at 8.4 per cent, while the industry's growth is projected at 7.8 per cent in the ongoing 2022-23 fiscal, the minister said.

According to a media report, this development came after the state government employees protested outside the West Bengal assembly in Kolkata, demanding for an increase in dearness allowance.

The protest was held in November last year. The government workers Mamata Banerjee government has not paid them the revised dearness allowance after the seventh pay commission was implemented.

During the budget presentation, the finance minister said the annual fund allocation for MLAs for local area development works Under Vidhayak Elaka Unnayan Praklp increased from Rs 60 lakhs to Rs 70 lakhs for the next financial year.