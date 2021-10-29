Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: Following a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the aftermath of the festive season, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal on Saturday extended the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state till November 30. However, the state government provided some additional relaxations, allowing local trains to resume their services after nearly six months with a 50 per cent seating capacity.

Here's what is allowed and what is not as the West Bengal government extends COVID-19 restrictions in the state following a rise in active coronavirus cases:

1. Inter-state local train services can operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity from October 31.

2. Movement of people and vehicles allowed from November 2 to November 5 between 11 pm to 5 am for Kali Puja.

3. Similarly, movement will also be allowed on November 10 and 11 for Chhath Puja.

4. Cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums, shopping malls, spas and gyms can reopen from October 31 with 70 per cent capacity. However, they would need to close their services after 11 pm.

5. All government offices related to non-emergency and non-essential services can now function with 50 per cent of their total strength.

6. However, government offices dealing in essential services will continue to operate with 100 per cent capacity.

7. All government and private schools can reopen for classes 9 to 12 from November 16 following standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Union Health Ministry and the state government.

8. Colleges and universities can also reopen from November 16.

9. However, Coaching centres, which are preparing students for competitive, exams can operate only at 70 per cent of their capacity.

10. Restaurants and bars can operate till 11 pm with a 70 per cent seating capacity.

11. Indoor social gatherings are allowed in the state with 70 per cent capacity of the hall or venues.

12. Shooting for moves and TV serials can also resume in West Bengal but it would be compulsory for people to follow appropriate COVID-19 norms.

West Bengal had emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot in India. Currently, the state has over 8,100 active cases while 15.62 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. The death toll, meanwhile, stands at 19,105.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma