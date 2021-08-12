West Bengal COVID-19 Restrictions: Mamata Banerjee said that the danger of the third wave is still lurking which is why the state government has decided to extend the curbs despite a decline in COVID-19 cases.

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday extended the coronavirus-induced curbs in the state till August 30 amid fears over a possible third wave of the pandemic. Addressing a press conference, Banerjee said that the danger of the third wave is still lurking which is why the state government has decided to extend the curbs despite a decline in COVID-19 cases.

However, Banerjee, who won the recently concluded assembly elections in West Bengal, eased restrictions in the state, revising the night curfew timings from 11 pm to 5 am, instead of 9 pm to 5 am. The TMC supremo also urged the Centre to supply more vaccine doses to West Bengal. She further announced that her government will release 73 life convicts to decongest the prisons.

"If we get vaccines, we can at least ensure one dose of vaccine for the rural population and then we can allow local trains," Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "On August 2, we had announced to prematurely release 63 life convicts on humanitarian grounds. Today, we have decided to release 73 more life convicts".

A complete lockdown was imposed in West Bengal from May 16 following the beginning of the second wave of COVID-19 in India. However, the state government has been relaxing curbs with a steady decline in COVID-19 cases. Last month, the West Bengal government had allowed all shops and markets to resume as per their usual timings while metro trains were allowed to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity.

Meanwhile, West Bengal on Wednesday recorded 700 new cases and six deaths that pushed the state tally and toll to 15.35 lakh and 18,258 respectively. Currently, West Bengal, as per the state health department, has 10,163 active COVID-19 cases while 15.07 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma