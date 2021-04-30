West Bengal COVID Restrictions: Issuing fresh guidelines, the state government also banned all kinds of social, cultural, academic and entertainment-related gatherings and congregations in West Bengal.

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government on Friday imposed lockdown-live curbs across the state as it ordered the closure of all shopping malls, restaurants, beauty parlours, gyms, spas and swimming pools in wake of the alarming rise in coronavirus cases.

Issuing fresh guidelines, the state government also banned all kinds of social, cultural, academic and entertainment-related gatherings and congregations in West Bengal, where assembly elections were held recently.

Noting that medical shops, medical equipment outlets and grocery stores can operate during the restricted period, the guidelines stated that all bazaars and marketplaces in the state can open from 7 am to 10 am and 3 pm to 5 pm a day.

The fresh restrictions in West Bengal were imposed a day after the state reported 89 fatalities, the highest single-day rise, that pushed its death toll to over 11,200. The state on Thursday also reported over 17,400 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the caseload to 8.10 lakh.

West Bengal currently has more than 1.10 lakh active coronavirus cases while over 6.89 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection.

Notably, assembly elections were held in West Bengal in April. However, the election commission was heavily ctiticised for its decision to hold polls at a time when the whole country was battling the second phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

Later, the poll body had issued guidelines and banned all kinds of rallies and roadshows. It has also announced that victory processions will not be taken out in West Bengal amid the spike in cases.

"In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the country, the Commission has decided to make more stringent provision to be followed during the process of counting ...No victory procession after the counting on May 2 shall be permissible," the EC order read.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma