New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Shortly after taking the oath as the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee announced sweeping restrictions to stem the growth of the COVID-9 in West Bengal. As per the restrictions announced by the chief minister, shopping malls, cinema halls, gyms, all beauty parlours, salons and shopping complexes will remain closed till further orders.

Apart from this, all political, social and religious gatherings in the state have also been banned till further orders.

"Looking at the COVID-19 situation, we're to take some steps. Wearing of masks to be mandatory, there'll be only 50% attendance in state govt offices. Shopping complexes, gyms, cinema halls, beauty parlours to be closed. Social/political gathering prohibited", WB CM Mamata Banerjee said.

The chief minister also announced that all people travelling to the state from air routes have to present negative RT-PCR test reports, not older than 72 hours, on the arrival from May 7. If the passenger tested positive, he/she will be sent to 14-day mandatory quarantine arranged by the state government.

"From 7th May, nobody will be allowed to arrive at airports without RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours. Those who will be positive, they will be sent to 14-day quarantine, arranged by airport authority with state govt", she added.

