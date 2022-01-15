Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: The West Bengal government on Saturday extended the coronavirus-related restrictions imposed in the state till January 31 in wake of the deteriorating COVID-19 situation across the country. However, the state government, in its fresh order, relaxed some of the curbs and allowed fairs on open grounds in a very restricted manner with strict adherence to safety norms.

The state government also allowed marriage functions with a maximum of 200 attendees or 50 per cent of the venue's capacity, whichever is lesser, it said.

"Restrictions and relaxation measures and advisory as already stand extended up to 31/01/2022. Marriage-related functions with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50 per cent seating capacity of the hall/venue whichever is lower", the order said.

"Mela/fair may be allowed in open-air venues in a very restricted manner, following COVID-19 protocols," the order issued by Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi added.

All outdoor activities including the movement of people and vehicles shall be strictly prohibited between 10 PM and 5 AM except for health, law and order, transport of essential commodities including agricultural produce, and other emergency services. The order asked district administrations, police and local authorities to ensure strict compliance with the directives.

West Bengal on Friday reported 22,645 new COVID-19 cases -- 822 less than the previous day -- which pushed the tally to 18,63,697. Twenty-eight more COVID-related deaths in the state – highest since the third wave of the pandemic struck in December – with the toll climbing to 20,013, the health bulletin said. The positivity rate dipped to 31.14 per cent from 32.13 per cent a day ago. The fatality rate stood at 1.07 per cent.

Kolkata recorded 6,867 fresh cases in the past 24 hours followed by North 24 Parganas at 4,018. Of the 28 fatalities, eight were reported in North 24 Parganas and seven in the city. A total of 8,687 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours.

The discharge rate slipped from 91.77 per cent the previous day to 91.12 per cent. Bengal currently has 1,45,483 active cases, the bulletin said. As many as 72,725 samples have been tested in the state since Thursday, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,28,08,650, it added.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan