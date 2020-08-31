In its guidelines, the state government allowed metro services to reopen in West Bengal in a "graded manner" with effect from September 8.

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: Days after the Centre issued guidelines for 'Unlock 4.0', the West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended the lockdown in containment zones of the state till September 30 in wake of the rising coronavirus cases.

In its guidelines, the state government allowed metro services to reopen in West Bengal in a "graded manner" with effect from September 8. It, however, said that schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed, adding that cinema halls, swimming polls and entertainment parks will also remain shut till September 30.

The state government added that open air theatres will be allowed to reopen from September 21 outside containment zones with necessary permissions from the local administration.

However, a complete lockdown will be imposed in West Bengal on September 7, 11 and 12, the state government said in the fresh guidelines.

"Containment zones will be demarcated by district authorities with strict perimeter control and strict enforcement of containment measures as per the standard protocol. District Magistrates on assessment of local situation may enforce stricter containment measures in their districts," the state government said while adding that "norms of physical distancing, wearing of masks, health and hygiene protocol must be strictly adhered to at all times".

The novel coronavirus, caused by SARS‑CoV‑2, has affected more than 1.59 lakh in West Bengal so far while claimed over 3,100 in the state. According to the data provided by the state health department, more than 1.30 lakh people have recovered from the deadly pathogen, taking the recovery rate in the state to 82 per cent. The state health department further said that the active number of coronavirus cases in West Bengal stands at 25,657.

