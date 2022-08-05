West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Meets PM Modi In Delhi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday, and the two leaders were believed to have discussed a host of issues. As per available information on the same, Bengal CM discussed issues such as GST dues, for her state among others. The Prime Minister's Office posted a picture of the two leaders' meeting.

"I request for urgent release of funds due to state for implementation of schemes including MGNREGA, PM Awas Yojna & PM Gramin Sadak Yojna... Dues from central government on these schemes amount to about ₹ 17996 crores," read the letter she submitted to PM Modi.

"Substantial amount on account of many developments and welfare schemes... estimated to be around ₹ 1,00,968.44 crore is also due... With such large amount remaining outstanding, state is facing extreme difficulty to run affairs and take care of people of the state," added the letter, reported news agency ANI.

Banerjee arrived in Delhi on a four-day visit on Thursday and is also expected to meet President Murmu on August 5th.

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM is also likely to attend a Niti Aayog governing council meeting on August 7 that will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She did not attend the meeting last year.

Delhi | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reaches the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/P9L5jBF3Eg — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress supremo, on Thursday met with her party's MPs and discussed with them the current session of Parliament and the road to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Mamata Banerjee's meeting holds importance ahead of the upcoming Vice-Presidential polls.

Notably, the election for the Vice President's post will be held on August 6. This comes just as the tenure of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu comes to an end on August 10, 2022.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced Jagdeep Dhankhar as its vice-presidential candidate while opposition parties have announced Margaret Alva as their candidate.

The Vice President of India, which is the second-highest constitutional post in the country, is elected through an electoral college consisting of members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that a meeting will be held on August 5 regarding the upcoming Vice-Presidential polls. Addressing the media persons after attending the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, Joshi said, "We will be meeting again on August 5 regarding vice-presidential polls."

