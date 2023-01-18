West Bengal Class 10 Question Paper Asking Students To Mark ‘Azad Kashmir’ On Map Sparks Row; Probe Ordered

The question came from a compilation of test papers provided by various schools and published by The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education. (Image Used For Representation/ ANI.)

A POLITICAL row has erupted in West Bengal after a picture of a Class 10 test paper asking students to mark ‘’Azad Kashmir” on a map went viral. Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is known as Azad Kashmir in Pakistan.

Bengal BJP leaders including Dilip Ghosh and Sukanta Majumdar shared an image on their respective social media accounts and accused the Mamata-Banerjee-led government of creating an ‘Anti-India’ mentality.

Check the Marked Section of History Question Paper on page 132 in Madhyamik Test Paper 2023. Students have been asked to identify the part of Pakistan occupied Kashmir as Azad Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/1c2npeR0Um — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) January 17, 2023

The question came from a compilation of test papers provided by various schools and published by The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

The question appeared on page 132 of a paper from Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir, a government-aided school in Malda district which read: On the map of India locate the following places, with the options being Azad Kashmir, Moplah (Malabar) rebellion area, the place where Gandhiji had first undertaken the Satyagraha movement and Chittagong battleground.

The school’s headmaster clarified that they just tried to present a historical aspect to the students when they were asked about the blunder.

Swami Tapahara Nanda, headmaster of the school said, "There is no negative thought behind it. Only a historical fact has been stated. We follow the ideals of Swami Vivekananda and try to instil nationalism and patriotism among students.”

Ramanuj Ganguly, the head of the WBBSE, later acknowledged that an error had been made in the test paper meant for Madhyamik aspirants, and said that a probe has been launched into the matter.

"We have started a probe following which we shall rectify the mistake and provide clarification. We shall seek a response from those behind the mistake and action will be taken as per law," Ramanuj Ganguly was quoted as saying by India Today.

The education board president noted that a faulty question paper was prepared by a physical education teacher instead of a history teacher. He further added that there was no option to recall the book at this stage since it had already been delivered to all of the state's schools.