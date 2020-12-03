The West Bengal Government on Thursday slashed the price of RT-PCR test to detect the novel coronavirus by private labs at Rs 950

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The West Bengal Government on Thursday slashed the price of RT-PCR test to detect the novel coronavirus by private labs at Rs 950, joining a host of other states in capping the price so as to facilitate more testing amongst the public.

The announcement in this regard was made by state's Chief Minister Mamata Benerjee, according to news agency ANI.

Delhi led the way in capping the test price earlier this week at Rs 800. Though these tests are conducted for free in government hospitals, they cost Rs 2,400 in Delhi's private labs earlier. Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha followed suit, capping the price at Rs 800, Rs 700, and Rs 400 respectively.

Coronavirus has affected over 95 lakh people in India so far and claimed over 1.38 lakh lives. Around 89.73 lakh people have either recovered from the infection or discharged from hospitals.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja