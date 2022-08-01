West Bengal Cabinet Reshuffle On August 3, Mamata Banerjee Announces Days After Sacking Partha Chatterjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that there will be a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday that will feature four to five new faces. This came after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo sacked party leader and five-time MLA Partha Chatterjee following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (EB) in a school recruitment scam case.

Chatterjee was appointed as the minister-in-charge of higher education and school education in 2014 and he held the portfolio till 2021.

"Many of them are writing a lot. We don't have a plan to dissolve the whole ministry and form a new one. Yes, there will be a reshuffle. We lost ministers Subrata Mukherjee, Sadhan Pande. Partha is in jail so all their work has to be done. Not possible for me to handle alone," Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Banerjee, in a press conference, also announced that seven new districts will be formed in West Bengal. This, the West Bengal Chief Minister said, will take the total districts in the state to 30 from 23. "The 7 new districts include - Sunderban, Ichhemati, Ranaghat, Bishnupur, Jangipur, Behrampur and one more district will be named in Basirhat. Many of them are writing a lot," she said.

The ED arrested Partha Chatterjee, who was also the Trinamool Congress secretary-general, on July 23 for an investigation into the teacher recruitment scam. Along with him, his aide Arpita Mukherjee was also arrested and the ED seized over Rs 60 crore cash from her three apartments.

However, Chatterjee on Sunday claimed the money did not belong to him. "When the time comes, you will know... the money does not belong to me," he said.

The CBI, as directed by Calcutta High Court, is probing the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Group-C and -D staff, as well as teachers in government-sponsored and -aided schools, on the recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission. The ED is looking into the money trail involved in the scam.