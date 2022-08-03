In Mamata Banerjee's Big Cabinet Rejig, Babul Supriyo Finds A Place

Nine new faces, including Babul Supriyo, have been included in the Mamata Banerjee government as part of a major cabinet reshuffle in West Bengal following the arrest of ex-state minister Partha Chatterjee by the Enforcement Directorate in the WB SSC scam.

Supriyo, along with Snehasis Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmik, Udayan Guha and Pradip Majumdar were sworn in as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhavan by Governor La Ganesan.

Birbaha Hansda, a tribal leader, and Biplab Roy Chowdhury took oath as ministers of state with independent charge. Meanwhile, Tajmul Hossain and Satyajit Barman were sworn in as ministers of state.

The cabinet revamp, one of the biggest since the party came to power in the state in 2011, comes amid the party facing the heat over the arrest of Partha Chatterjee over the school jobs scam.

Banerjee had on Monday carried out a major overhaul in her party.

"In the last 11 years, there have been very few instances of a cabinet reshuffle, and those too were minor ones. This time though, the situation is different. Never before have been plans to induct four-five new faces and drop a similar number from the cabinet. So, this is likely to be one of the biggest reshuffles since our party came to power in the state," a senior TMC MLA said.

Supriyo, a former Union minister and BJP MP who quit the saffron party and joined the TMC after being dropped from the Union cabinet last year, is presently a TMC MLA from Ballygunge assembly constituency in Kolkata.

Bhowmick and Chakraborty, considered close to TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the party circles, have been relieved of their organisational responsibilities in North 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts respectively.

Guha, a former Forward Bloc leader, had joined TMC after the 2016 assembly polls. Son of former Left Front minister Kamal Guha, he is presently one of the tallest TMC leaders in Cooch Behar district.

Partha Chatterjee, who has been relieved of ministerial duties, was in charge of five key departments including industry, commerce and enterprises and parliamentary affairs.

The TMC underwent a major organisational overhaul on Monday as the leadership of 16 out of the 35 organisational districts were changed.

The imprint of Abhishek Banerjee was evident in the reshuffle in which several "non-performers" were axed, and some were relieved of organisational duties, paving their way for ministerial berths.

(With agency inputs)