Clashes Between Police And BJP Workers In Raniganj, Bolpur During Nabanna Chalo March; Several Detained

THE WEST Bengal police on Tuesday detained several BJP workers who are on their way to Kolkata to participate in the saffron party's Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan. The detention came after a clash between the police and the BJP workers outside the Raniganj railway station when workers were trying to catch a train to Kolkata.

#WATCH | West Bengal: BJP workers & police clash outside the Raniganj railway station as workers leave for Kolkata for Nabanna; police takes workers into preventive custody https://t.co/jmotBSVjlY pic.twitter.com/Ryw9Tf59ns — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

Another clash between the police and BJP workers broke out inside the Bolpur railway station as police prevented workers to leave for Kolkata to participate in the Nabanna Chalo march. Several workers were detained in Bolpur too.

#WATCH | West Bengal: BJP workers & police clash inside the Dholpur railway station as police prevent workers to leave for Kolkata to participate in the Nabanna Chalo march; workers detained https://t.co/mka8igISyX pic.twitter.com/7qTPhxKQeU — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

BJP supporters from across West Bengal started arriving in Kolkata and neighbouring Howrah to take part in the saffron party's 'Nabanna Abhijan' (march to secretariat) to protest against the alleged corrupt practices of the TMC government. The BJP has hired several trains - three from north Bengal and four from south Bengal - to bring its party members and supporters from different parts of the state to Kolkata.

Meanwhile, police made heavy deployment of personnel to stop BJP's Nabanna Abhiyan. The borders of Kolkata have been cordoned off with tight security to prevent the procession. Various roads across Kolkata have been blocked with barricades. To prevent the procession, the West Bengal Police has turned the 5-kilometre radius around Nabanna into a fortress.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Police put up heavy barricading in Howrah ahead of the BJP's Nabanna march pic.twitter.com/nRwxwFhcZe — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

"With hundreds of BJP workers heading towards Kolkata to join BJP's Nabanna march via trains, police barricaded paths to railway stations. 20 of our workers were stopped by police near Durgapur railway station. I reached here using other paths," said BJP leader Abhijit Dutta.

The police action was also seen in North 24 Paraganas where buses carrying the BJP workers to Kolkata were stopped by the cops. Traffic restrictions have been put in place along several key stretches of the city. Barricades have also been placed on the Second Hooghly Bridge, which connects the metropolis with Nabanna.

BJP leader Rahul Sinha, meanwhile, accused the Mamata Banerjee government of trying to forcibly stop the "democratic protest". "Our supporters were prevented from boarding a special train from Alipurduar to Sealdah on Monday evening and even lathicharged by the state police. The train left later with our activists and supporters," Sinha said.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Joy Prakash Majumdar, however, said the BJP is attempting to create disturbance in the city for its "narrow, partisan politics". "We urge everyone not to fall in their trap," he said.