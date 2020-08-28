In view of the recent spike in coronavirus cases, a complete lockdown will be observed in West Bengal for three days on September 7, 11 and 12, news agency ANI reported on Friday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In view of the recent spike in coronavirus cases, a complete lockdown will be observed in West Bengal for three days on September 7, 11 and 12, news agency ANI reported on Friday. As per the state government's directives, flight operations from Kolkata airport will remain suspended on these days, the agency quoted Kolkata Airport as saying.

Earlier on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced new coronavirus guidelines for the state and said that all educational institutes across the state will remain closed till September 20 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

"Schools, colleges and other educational institutes would remain closed in the state till September 20. The other existing restrictions would be in place. There would be complete Lockdown in the state on September 7, 11 and 12," she said.

In order to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the West Bengal government had imposed a ban till August 31 on passenger flights to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad. While this ban will be lifted from September 1, flight operations on Kolkata Airport will remain suspended on three days when the state will observe complete lockdown.

West Bengal has reported 1.48 lakh coronavirus cases with 2,964 deaths, according to the latest update from state government officials. The state, which was criticised for underreporting its coronavirus cases initially, has also reported 1.17 lakh recoveries.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma