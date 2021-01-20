Thirteen people were killed in a accident in Dhupguri city of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal on Tuesday night.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Thirteen people were killed in a accident in Dhupguri city of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal on Tuesday night. 18 others were injured in the accident and have been hospitalised. The accident reportedly took place due to reduced visibility caused due to fog.

Two men, six women and four kids were among the 13 killed when a bus carrying wedding guests to Dhupguri from Churabhandar Lal School met with an accident near Jaldhaka Bridge on the national highway.

According to police sources quoted by India Today, Tata Magic, a Maruti van, and a car were travelling towards Dhupguri, when the first vehicle suddenly collided head-on with a truck due to reduced visibility caused by fog.

Four of the 18 injured were taken to Jalpaiguri Superspecialty Hospital, three to North Bengal Medical College, and one person has been admitted to Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital.

The images shared by news agency ANI show the injured being taken to the hospital while rescue operations are underway at the accident site.

In the last few days, dense fog conditions in several parts of the country have reduced visibility, which has gone down up to 0 metres in Delhi.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta