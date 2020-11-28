Haryana BJP chief Omprakash Dhankhar, also the former national president of the 'Kisan Morcha', said that some extremists want to fulfill their evil agenda by using the farmers' movement as their shield.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, a purported video clip has gone viral on social media, in which a man is apparently seen raising pro-Pakistani slogans, according to Jagran Hindi news website. The purported clip shows a man raising "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans. Punjab's Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjit Singh Bains is also seen in the clip when the man allegedly raised pro-Pakistani slogans. Jagran English doesn't vouch for the authenticity of the video.

Meanwhile, the Haryana BJP has taken the matter seriously and the party's state unit chief Omprakash Dhankhar termed the purported pro-Pakistan sloganeering "very serious".

While the authenticity of the video is questionable, the viral clip shows the alleged pro-Pakistani slogans were raised in the presence of Lok Insaaf Party MLA from Ludhiyana's Atam Nagar, Simarjit Singh Bains.

Is the video an attempt to derail the farm protests?

There are speculations that the video could be a ploy to derail the farm protests and make it look like a Pakistani agenda to create unrest in the country. Meanwhile, the Haryana BJP started using the video to question the intentions of the farm protests.

Haryana BJP chief Dhankhar, also the former national president of the 'Kisan Morcha', said that some extremists want to fulfill their evil agenda by using the farmers' movement as their shield. This, Dhankhar said, is neither fair to the farmers nor is it in the interest of any person of the country.

The farmers are protesting against the three farm laws cleared by the Modi government earlier this year. They are now trying to enter the national capital. Meanwhile, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has requested them to end their protests against the new farm acts and invited them for another round of talks on December 3.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma