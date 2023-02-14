Well Within Our Territory: India On Pakistan’s Objection Over Border Post Construction In Gujarat

PAKISTAN has raised the objection to the ongoing construction of Border Outposts (BOP) on disputed territory by the Indian Border Roads Organisation and the Central Public Works Department. Responding to the objection from the neighbour, India has said that the construction work is being carried out within its territory.

The Pakistani rangers had objected to CPWD’s construction of a BOP at Samudra Bet during a local commander level meeting with the Border Security Force (BSF) last month, officials were quoted by CNN-News18 as saying.

“India has traditionally patrolled the waterway near the area where the BOP is coming up. But Pakistan now says they have papers to prove that the Indian claim line is to the east of the estuary…about 1 km from the island where the construction is happening,” a senior officer said.

The Union Home Ministry had allocated Rs 50 Crore for the construction of eight multi-storey bunkers-cum-observation posts in Sir Creek by the end of last year. The constant infiltration of Pakistani fishermen and boats had led to the decision of constructing these posts.

The posts are being constructed at three places - Lakhpat Wari Bet, Duffa Bet, and Samudra Bet. The dispute between the two sides is regarding the Samudra Bet, which Pakistan calls Maurya Bet and claims as its own. Once constructed, the three BOPs will have 42-foot high ‘vertical bunkers’ on which surveillance gadgets and radars can be mounted to keep an eye on the area. The ground floor of the posts will have the space for 15 armed personnel of the BSF and their logistics.

“The construction is going ahead. CPWD is constructing the BOPs. Roads are being constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to reach the BOP, the Indian Army has also been looped in, considering the intensity of the Pakistani protest and the sensitivity of the area,” an official informed.

The construction of the posts will give India a strategic advantage with elevation being crucial to surveillance efforts. These structures will be stationed right at the International border in Sir Creek and ‘Harami Nalla’ marshes.

Last year, the BSF had seized 79 fishing boats, heroin worth Rs 250 Crore, and detained 22 fishermen, according to official data.