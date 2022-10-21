'We'll Have To Wait And See': India On Free Trade Agreements With UK After Liz Truss' Resignation

AFTER British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India’s talks with the UK on the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) is well on track but New Delhi will have to “wait and watch” the ongoing political development in the UK. Truss stepped down from the top post on Thursday, bringing an end to a controversial tenure because of the tax cut policy.

Talking about the free trade deal with the UK, Goyal said, "We will have to wait and see whether they have a quick change of leadership. Let's see who comes into the government and what their views are. It's only after that we'll be able to formulate a strategy vis a vis the UK.”

After an open revolt against her chaotic leadership, Truss announced her resignation as the leader of the Conservative Party on her 45th day in office, saying that she could no longer fulfil the mandate on which she was elected.

"I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills, Putin's illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent and our country has been held back for too long by low economic growth,” UK PM in her resignation speech said.

Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National Exports Summit on Thursday, Goyal said, politicians and businesses across the board in the UK recognised that it is very important for them also to do an FTA with India. "So I believe whoever comes in the power would also like to engage with us,” he said. Adding further, the minister said India’s FTAs with the UK, Canada, EU, and one or two more we may announce soon, all that is well on track.

Regarding developments in the UK and its FTA negotiations with India, he responded that USD 2 trillion export goal for products and services by 2027, seems challenging by it can be accomplished by 2030. He said it will be a great moment for him if the target could achieve by 2027 itself.

(With Agency Inputs)