Earlier when the country touched the 2-crore mark, Mansukh Mandiya took to Twitter and said that the historic feat is a gift to PM Modi on behalf of the health workers and the countrymen.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Friday set a new record and administered over 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses taking the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country to 78.72 crore. As per the data on the CoWin portal, the cumulative doses administered in the country reached 2,03,68,343 at 5.27 pm, in a major push to the inoculation drive on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

As India administered 2 crore COVID vaccine doses today, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reached the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi to take stock of the vaccination drive going on there. The Health Minister expressed happiness over this achievement. Expressing happiness, Mansukh Mandaviya raised his hands in the air and said that 'we did it'.

Health Minister @mansukhmandviya celebrates with frontline workers as India administers over 2 crore COVID vaccine jabs, says Thank you all Health Workers



The milestone was achieved as India aimed to inoculate 2 crore people today to mark the 71st birthday of PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/bOPNc0teRb — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) September 17, 2021

On this achievement, he congratulated all the health workers engaged in the vaccination campaign and said that the country was able to achieve this milestone with the efforts of our health care workers and COVID warriors. Mansukh Mandaviya also offered sweets to all the health workers engaged in the vaccination campaign at Safdarjung Hospital and all the service colleagues engaged in the vaccination campaign.

While speaking to reporters on India's big achievement, Mansukh Mandaviya said, "I would like to say only two words. Thank you All Health Workers and Well Done India".

Earlier when the country touched the 2-crore mark, Mansukh Mandiya took to Twitter and said that the historic feat is a gift to PM Modi on behalf of the health workers and the countrymen.

"A gift to the prime minister on behalf of health workers and people of the country. On the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, India has crossed the historic figure of administering 2 crore vaccine doses in a day, setting a new record. Well done India!" Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi.

The daily vaccinations crossed the one-crore mark for the fourth time in less than a month. Mandaviya said this is the fastest pace at which one crore doses have been administered.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also tweeted on the occasion and said two crore vaccine doses in a day is India's gift to PM Modi. "India's gift to PM @narendramodi Ji! 2 crore vaccine doses in a day and counting. A big shout out to our frontline workers for their dedication. Thank you India!" she tweeted.

India’s gift to PM @narendramodi Ji!



2 crore vaccine doses in a day and counting.



A big shout out to our frontline workers for their dedication.



Thank you India! pic.twitter.com/GDeBxXFv1j — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 17, 2021

The vaccination drive in the country commenced on January 16 with the inoculation of healthcare and frontline workers. At present, India is administering COVID-19 vaccines-- Covishield of Serum Institute of India (SII), Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Sputnik V.

To ramp up the drive, on April 1, the government had opened Covid-19 vaccination for everyone above the age of 45 years. A month later from May 1, as a part of the third phase of the vaccination drive, India began administering the vaccine in the 18 to 44 years age group. Since then, the country's vaccination drive is scaling new heights. On August 9, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 50 crores.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan