'Welcome Those Comments': US Praises PM Modi's 'Diplomacy Only Way' Advice To Putin

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi’s consistent position on the Ukraine conflict, calling for the cessation of violence and pursuit of diplomacy, was once again praised by the US on Friday. The praise follows the Prime Minister’s recent telephonic call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It has been reported that Modi again reiterated diplomacy as the only way forward during the phone call.

"We would take PM Modi at his words and welcome those comments when they took place. Other countries will make their own decision on engagement with Russia. We continue to coordinate with allies to mitigate impacts of war," State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

Also watch:

In September 2022, on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand, PM Modi told Putin that this is not an era of war. This comment was widely praised by Western countries. During that same meeting, he also emphasized the need to find ways to address the problems of food, fuel security, and fertilizers.

The US diplomat was also asked about India's role in stopping the Russia-Ukraine war. In response, the State Department spokesperson said, "Any country that's interested in engaging in peace and interested in ending this (Russia-Ukraine) war must do so in close partnership with Ukrainian partners".

"Following up on their meeting in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the two leaders reviewed several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including energy cooperation, trade and investments, defence and security cooperation, and other key areas," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

In the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward. "Prime Minister briefed President Putin on India's ongoing Presidency of the G-20, highlighting its key priorities. He also looked forward to both countries working together during India's Chairship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation," the PMO said. The leaders of Russia and India have agreed to remain in regular touch with each other.

(With agency inputs)