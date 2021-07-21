The Kerala government issued a notification on Wednesday informing that there will be a complete lockdown on July 24 and 25 (Saturday and Sunday) in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Kerala government issued a notification on Wednesday informing that there will be a complete lockdown on July 24 and 25 (Saturday and Sunday) in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The guidelines for the lockdown will remain the same as issued for June 12 and 13.

This weekend lockdown announcement comes a day after the state government extended the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown in the state by another week. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the average test positive rate in the state which is still above 10 per cent.

To control the situation Health and Family Welfare Department have been directed to conduct a mass testing campaign on July 23 with a target of 3 lakh tests across Kerala. Special focus will be kept on districts where the seven-day average Test Positivity Rate (TPR) is above 10 per cent.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court called the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government's relaxation of lockdown restrictions as 'wholly uncalled for'. The court also observed that it is 'shocking' that the state government gave in to the demands of traders while easing lockdown norms.

The court also added if there is any spread of the COVID-19 infection due to the lockdown ease owing to Bakrid, people can bring it to the notice of the court which will then take appropriate action.

"Pressurehood of any manner cannot infringe upon the most precious right of Right to Life for citizens of India, if any untoward incident takes place then any public can bring it to our notice and action will be taken accordingly," the court said.

The court has also directed the Kerala government to follow the orders it had issued while asking the Centre to cancel the Kanwar Yatra this year in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha