New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid rising cases of Covid-19, several states in India have decided to impose fresh curbs or extend restrictions in order to stop the spread of the virus. During the last 24 hours, India reportedly nearly 3.38 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 480 new fatalities. On the other hand, cases of Covid-19 new variant Omicron breached the 10,000-mark after 358 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

States and UT's like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Bihar, Telangana have imposed a fresh set of restrictions. In this article, we bring you a list of Covid-19 restrictions imposed in major states.

Delhi

On Friday, the Lt Governor Anil Baijal gave a nod to the Delhi government's proposal to allow private offices to function with 50 per cent staff. However, the weekend curfew in the city will continue and the timings will remain same.

“With regards to weekend curfew and opening of markets, it has been suggested that the status quo be maintained since positivity is yet hovering above 21 per cent, and a number of positive cases are more than 12,000," said an LG office source.

Kerala

Seeing the rising numbers of Covid-19, the Kerala government announced a total lockdown in the state till January 30. As per the official statement, only essential services will be allowed. Women who are working and have children below the age of two, cancer patients and seriously ill persons will be allowed to do work from home.

The government has directed that no gathering should take place in institutions including businesses, malls, beaches, and other tourist places like theme parks.

Karnataka

As per the new rules, the curfew in the state will be lifted with immediate effect while night restrictions will continue. Hotels, malls can operate with a 50 per cent of capacity. Karnataka Revenue Minister, R Ashok said, “If the number of cases (hospital admission ) increases, we will bring back the weekend curfew.”

Gujarat

Night curfew has been imposed in 17 more towns of Gujarat which has a high positive rate. Apart from that, 17 more towns have been added to the list of places where the night curfew will be enforced with the same timings -- 10 pm to 6 am.

Bihar

As per the announcement made by Cheif Minister Nitish Kumar, the existing Covid-19 restrictions would be extended till February 6. The restrictions were imposed on January 4 due to the rising number of cases. Schools up to eight standards will remain closed in Bihar. Restaurants and business establishments are asked to close their shops by 8 pm. Only 50 people are allowed to attend weddings and 20 at funerals.

Maharastra

On Thursday, Maharashtra minister Varsha Gaikwad has given a go-ahead for reopening schools for Classes 1 to 9 for offline classroom sessions from January 24. A curfew was imposed from January due to rising Covid cases. No Movement is allowed in public from 11 pm to 5 am except for essential services.

Gyms and beauty salons will remain closed, and hair-cutting salons are allowed to operate at 50 per cent of capacity.

Haryana

The Haryana government decided to extend the Covid restrictions in the state till January 28. However, gyms and spas in the state are allowed to operate with 50 per cent of the capacity. Liquor vends are allowed to remain open till 10 pm. In the wake of Covid-19, the Haryana government on January 10 had banned large gatherings of people such as rallies and protests. The same order has now been extended to January 28.

Telangana

In the wake of Covid-19, the government had banned rallies, public meetings, among other measures, till January 31. Apart from that, public transport, shops, malls, establishments, offices, and others are asked to abide by the mandatory Covid protocol such as wearing face masks, physical distancing, and frequent sanitation of premises.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen