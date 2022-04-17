New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the temperature in several states across India is rising, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan are experiencing severe heat conditions during the day. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions are forming in Delhi again. However, the weather will be clear on April 17 in the national capital but from April 18, there will be no relief from the heatwave for the upcoming days.

In Delhi on Sunday, the minimum temperature will be 27 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 41 degrees Celsius. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for three days till Wednesday (April 20). During these days, the temperature can be recorded up to 43 degrees.

According to Skymet Weather, there is a possibility of heatwaves in isolated parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi during the next 24 hours. At the same time, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, rain bough a much-needed respite amidst the rising heat.

On the other hand, at least eight persons, including two minors, were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes as a severe storm accompanied by heavy rains swept Assam. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the ‘Bordoisila’, as such summer storms and rains are called, lashed several parts of Assam since Thursday (April 14).

Furthermore, according to Skymet Weather, light to moderate rain may occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh today. Light to moderate rain may occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and parts of South Karnataka. Parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana may receive scattered thunderstorms and light rain.

Finally, as per the IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu during April 15-17 and over Kerala-Mahe on April 16 and 17. Isolated heavy rainfall is also predicted over South Interior Karnataka from April 15 to 18.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha