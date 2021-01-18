Weather Updates: Meanwhile, dense fog engulfed parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on Sunday night, causing poor visibility on the streets.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Giving respite from chilling weather conditions from last few days, the minimum temperature in Delhi rose to 9 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, two notches above the normal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the rise in minimum temperature was witnessed due to partly cloudy weather and prevailing easterly winds. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 17 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the minimum and maximum temperatures stood at 5.7 degrees Celsius and 15.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, resulting in cold day conditions. A cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

An IMD official said easterly winds are blowing in Delhi which is not as cold as northwesterly coming in from the snow-clad western Himalayas. Also, a light cloud cover trapped some of the outgoing infrared radiation, hence, the minimum temperature has increased slightly.

Meanwhile, dense fog engulfed parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on Sunday night, causing poor visibility on the streets. As per the IMD, the visibility was recorded at 25 in Varanasi at 11 pm on Sunday.

"Dense to very dense fog observed over East Uttar Pradesh and moderate to dense fog over Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, northwest Rajasthan, northwest Madhya Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam and Meghalaya at 11.30 pm on January 17," the IMD said.

"Visibility recorded at 2330 hours IST of 17 January: Varanasi-25 meters; Amritsar, Dehradun, Gaya, Baharich-50 each; Chandigarh, Bareilly, Lucknow, Tezpur-200 meters each; Ganganagar, Ambala, Patiala, Delhi-Palam, Gwalior, Bhagalpur-500 meters each," it said.

The Northern Railways has also informed that at least 26 trains are running late on January 18 (today) due to low visibility caused by the dense fog.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said that the overall Delhi air quality has improved to the 'very poor' category. Further improvement is expected on January 20 in the lower end of the very poor to poor category.

"Surface winds are moderate and East Northeasterly. The better wind speed has helped to improved dispersion. The air quality is likely to stay in the same very poor category for the next two days."

