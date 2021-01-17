Delhi Weather Updates: The minimum temperature is likely to rise by a few notches over the next two days. It is expected to rise to 8 degrees Celsius on Monday

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The minimum temperature in Delhi continued to fall and was recorded at 5.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning from 6.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday. However, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is likely to increase over the next two days due to a change in the wind direction.

The IMD further said that easterly winds are blowing in Delhi that is not as cold as northwesterly winds coming in from the snow-clad western Himalayas. Hence, the minimum temperature is likely to rise by a few notches over the next two days. It is expected to rise to 8 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Meanwhile, people witnessed dense fog in Delhi and adjoining states with reduced visibility today morning, prompting the Indian Railways to delay around 26 trains travelling in and around the national capital. As per Northern Railways, Train number 04217--Prayagraj Sangam-Chandighar COVID special and Train number02397--Gaya-New Delhi Special suffered a maximum delay of 3.45 hours

"Train number 02391--Shramjeevi Express (Rajgir to New Delhi), train no 02303-- Howrah Jn Railway Station to New Delhi railway station special, Train no 02225-- Azamgarh to Delhi Kaifiyaat COVID 19 Special and Train number 02393-- Patna to Delhi Sampoorna Kranti COVID 19 SF Special were also delayed for over three hours," a Railway official said.

Delhi's air quality also continues to remain in the 'severe' category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 428, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Sunday. Biting cold and dense fog prevail across north-Indian states with very low visibility being reported in several parts.

On Saturday, the overall AQI was 492 and on January 15, the overall AQI was 431 in Delhi. Due to such chilly weather conditions, IMD advised citizens to be careful while driving or outing through any transport and prefer to use fog lights during driving.

Cold weather conditions also prevailed in several north Indian states with temperatures hovering below the normal limits in Punjab and Haryana today morning. Narnaul in Haryana reeled under intense cold, recording a low of 2.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal limits. Hisar, too, experienced a cold night at 3.4 degrees Celsius, down four notches, while Sirsa, Bhiwani and Rohtak registered below normal minimums at 4 degrees Celsius, 4.7 degrees, and 5.6 degrees respectively.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded below the normal minimum at 3.4 degrees, while Faridkot and Gurdaspur, too, recorded below normal lows at 5.5 degrees and 7 degrees Celsius respectively. Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot and Adampur recorded respective minimum temperatures of 7.3 degrees, 7.6 degrees, 7.4 degrees, 8.6 degrees and 7.5 degrees.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan