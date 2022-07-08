Weather Updates LIVE: Telangana School Bus With 30 Students Gets Submerged In Floodwater; All Rescued

Nine tourists from Punjab drowned on Friday morning as their car fell into the Dhela river in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar and was washed away by its strong current, police said. The accident occurred at 5:45 am when the tourists, all residents of Patiala, were on their way back to Punjab. All 9 bodies have been recovered from the river, while one 22-year-old woman identified as Nazia was rescued alive from the car. She has been sent to the Ramnagar hospital. Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, 59 people from 19 families in Shimla's Mashobra were shifted to a safer place following landslides in close proximity to the three buildings, where they were living. It is may be noted since the onset of monsoon, rains have caused extensive damage across the state with Kullu, Shimla, and Chamba among the worst affected districts.