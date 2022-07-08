Weather Updates LIVE: Telangana School Bus With 30 Students Gets Submerged In Floodwater; All Rescued

-
02:11 PM
School Bus submerged in flooded street in Telangana
A school bus, carrying 30 students, was partially submerged in a flooded street in Mahbubnagar today. The students were rescued by the locals. The bus was later brought out of the spot.
01:26 PM
Water level of Tungabhadra Reservoir increases
Koppal, Karnataka: Water level of Tungabhadra Reservoir increases following incessant rainfall in the region.
01:18 PM
Fresh spell of rainfall in Vadodara
Gujarat: Vadodara receives heavy rainfall bringing respite from the heat.
11:24 AM
Red alert issued in Mumbai
Red alert in Mumbai from 1 pm today till next 24 hours. We request Mumbaikars to plan their travel and schedules likewise: IMD
10:41 AM
Heavy rains continue in Kerala
Heavy rains continue in northern districts of the state. Visuals from Kasargod where all rivers are overflowing due to the incessant heavy rainfall.
10:40 AM
9 dead, 1 rescued in Uttarakhand
At least nine people were killed and one person was rescued alive after a car in which they were travelling in, was washed away in the Dhela river of Uttarakhand's Ramanagar on Friday morning, police said. The incident took place at 5 am.
10:40 AM
House collapsed in Kannur after heavy rains
A house collapses in the aftermath of rain in the Kannur district of Kerala.
10:39 AM
Heavy rain, thunder alert for next five days in Kerala
There is a heavy rain and thunder alert for the next five days in Kerala, the chief minister's office said. Therefore, a yellow alert has been declared today and tomorrow in all districts except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. The Central Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert, but as there is a possibility of heavy rain in the hilly areas, there is a need to be more cautious in the areas that have received heavy rains in the past few days.
10:39 AM
IMD issues Orange Alert for 4 districts in Himachal Pradesh
For July 8-9, we've issued an orange alert for Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur & Solan districts. Heavy rain warning has been issued for Shimla, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, & Una districts. The rain activity will continue for the next 4-5 days: SK Sharma, Senior Scientist, IMD, Shimla
10:39 AM
2 dead in J-K
Two dead and 38 people got injured after a bus fell into a deep gorge in the Keya Morh area of Udhampur. Upon receiving the info, we immediately sent the ambulances to the spot. 10 injured have been referred to district hospital Udhampur: Dr Vijay Basnotra, CMO Udhampur
Weather Updates LIVE: Telangana School Bus With 30 Students Gets Submerged In Floodwater; All Rescued
Fri, 08 Jul 2022 02:25 PM IST
Nine tourists from Punjab drowned on Friday morning as their car fell into the Dhela river in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar and was washed away by its strong current, police said. The accident occurred at 5:45 am when the tourists, all residents of Patiala, were on their way back to Punjab. All 9 bodies have been recovered from the river, while one 22-year-old woman identified as Nazia was rescued alive from the car. She has been sent to the Ramnagar hospital. Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, 59 people from 19 families in Shimla's Mashobra were shifted to a safer place following landslides in close proximity to the three buildings, where they were living. It is may be noted since the onset of monsoon, rains have caused extensive damage across the state with Kullu, Shimla, and Chamba among the worst affected districts.