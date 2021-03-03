The weatherman has forecast that today people might witness clear skies throughout the day. Strong winds are likely to prevail over Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi people woke up to a pleasant morning on Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling at 30-degree Celcius while the minimum at 13.2-degrees Celcius. IMD (India Meteorological Department) predicts no significant change in the maximum temperature over India for the next 4-5 days.

The weatherman has forecast that today people might witness clear skies throughout the day. The humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 80 per cent. Strong winds (speed 20-30 kmph) are likely to prevail over Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh and parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

As per IMD, Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttrakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and parts of the Northeast might receive light rainfall or snowfall accompanied by a thunderstorm with lighting on 3rd-4th March. Also, moderate or shallow fog in isolated parts of West Bengal and Odisha is predicted on March 4, 2021.

Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that in March, the day temperature might remain above the normal temperature in North, Northeast, parts of east and west India.

As per the weather experts, "below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely to be over most of the subdivisions of the south peninsula and adjoining central India."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv