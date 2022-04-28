New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The national capital on Thursday witnessed a warm morning as the weather office predicted a heatwave in the region during the day with the maximum temperature touching 43 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city's minimum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, while the maximum temperature hovered around 42-43 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions will prevail over Northwest and Central India during the next 5 days and over East India during the next 3 days. However, the weather department further said that the temperatures may witness a downfall at the beginning of May with abate in the heatwave. "Rain/thunderstorm accompanied with lightning/gusty winds likely to continue over Northeast India", the IMD said.

Heat wave conditions over Northwest & Central India during next 5 days and over East India during next 3 days and abate thereafter.



Rain/Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning/gusty winds likely to continue over Northeast India. pic.twitter.com/Ymgi2eOU4B — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 28, 2022

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal. The temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory — Delhi's base station — is also expected to touch 44 degrees Celsius by Friday, the weather office predicted.

Meanwhile, IMD scientist RK Jenamani also informed that northern India will likely experience a dust storm on April 29, causing a drop in temperature from May 1 onwards. As per the IMD, heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, interior Gangetic West Bengal, interior Odisha and northern parts of Gujarat State.

Private forecaster, Skymet Weather also predicted the same weather conditions for North India. "Temperatures are expected to be shooting above 43 degrees. The state of Rajasthan may see maximums above 45 degrees Celsius as well. The states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are all set to see a comeback of heatwave conditions, starting April 28 until the end of the month," the weather forecasting department further said in a tweet.

These #heatwave conditions will last until the end of this month with sultry conditions affecting the residents of North India. However, heat wave conditions may see a backseat in the beginning of May.https://t.co/yciLuPZITh — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) April 27, 2022

The states of #Punjab, #Haryana, #Delhi, #Rajasthan, and #UttarPradesh are all set to see a comeback of heat wave conditions, starting April 28 until the end of the monthhttps://t.co/yciLuPZITh — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) April 27, 2022

Notably, Northwest India this year recorded the hottest March in 122 years, with an average maximum temperature surpassing the previous record of 30.67 degrees Celsius in 2004.

Meanwhile, amid a deadly heatwave building up in various parts of the country, the Delhi government on Thursday said it will supply around 1,000 million gallons of drinking water every day during the summer season as against 935 MGD earlier to meet the rising demand.

Sharing its Summer Action Plan, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said a total of 1,198 water tankers will be deployed across the city during the peak summer season (April-July) to prevent water scarcity.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan