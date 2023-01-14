Weather Updates: Severe Cold Wave Predicted In Delhi From Sunday; Parts Of Himachal Receive Fresh Snowfall

AMID the respite from the bone-chilling cold wave, mercury in Delhi continued to rise on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 10.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky in the national capital during the day, however, the maximum temperature in the city is likely to reach 21 degrees Celsius today, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital remained in the very poor category for the third consecutive day. The overall AQI in Delhi stood at 374 on Saturday morning. As per media reports, around 40 flights were delayed today at Delhi airport including three international departure flights and six arrival flights.

25 domestic departure flights and 8 arrival flights were also delayed today. The majority of these aircraft were headed to Srinagar, Leh, Kullu, Jammu, Guhawati, and Dharamshala. According to the IMD, Palam recorded low visibility in the wee hours of Saturday but it improved after the sun came out.

The IMD has predicted the return of severe cold waves, snowfall and foggy conditions in northwest India from January 15. IMD's prediction is turning out to be true as the Mandhol village in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh recorded heavy snowfall overnight.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum and minimum temperatures in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday were recorded at 6 degrees Celsius and -4 degrees Celsius. In the higher reaches of the state, Narkanda, Manali and the Malana villages in the Kullu district also received snowfall.

As per IMD's prediction, cold wave conditions are likely to re-emerge over North-West India and peak around January 15-16 with minimum temperatures expected to dip. The temperature is expected to dip below zero degrees Celcius in Delhi and other neighbouring areas. In addition, some northern states including Rajasthan and Jammu are expected to see temperatures below zero this season.

On January 15, the IMD expects dense to very dense fog likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh. Dense fog in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar is also expected with cold day conditions likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh on January 15.