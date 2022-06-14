New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhiites on Tuesday woke up to a slightly less warm morning with the minimum temperature in the city settling at 31.2 degrees Celsius even as the weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day that is expected to bring some respite amid the sweltering heat. The maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to rise to 44 degrees Celsius.

As per the IMD, a cloudy sky with a possibility of light rainfall is expected later in the day in the national capital. Pre-monsoon activity is expected to pick up by June 16 and the maximum temperatures are predicted to dip by seven to eight notches in the subsequent two three days, the IMD said. On Monday, the city was in the grip of a punishing heatwave, with the maximum temperature settling at 46 degrees Celsius and above at many weather stations.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the "poor" (203) category at around 9.30 am data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi along with Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness rainfall on June 16 and June 17. The rainfall will bring a slight drop of 2-3 degrees Celsius in the temperatures in these states.

"Current spell of intense rainfall is likely to continue over northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim for the next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit- Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Punjab and north Haryana on 16th June," the IMD said.

Earlier with the onset of the Monsoon in Gujarat, the state on Monday witnessed intense rainfall. The IMD had also issued an alert mentioning that some parts of the state might witness heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in the next two days.

Meanwhile, the IMD had last month said the southwest monsoon will be normal and quantitatively be 103 per cent of the 50-year average of 87 cm rainfall received in the entire season. It will be the seventh consecutive year when the country would receive normal rainfall during the June-to-September period.

