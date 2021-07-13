According to the Meteorological Department in the next two hours, rains will occur over West Delhi, Central Delhi, New Delhi, South-West Delhi, South-East Delhi, and East Delhi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Southwest Monsoon finally covered the entire country including Delhi on July 13. However, the Meteorological Department has issued an Orange alert for Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir. A Yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh has also been issued amid the warning of heavy rains. Similarly, Red Alert has been issued for Konkan, Goa, Madhya, Maharashtra, and Orange Alert for Gujarat, parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Assam.

Rains likely in Delhi in next two hours

According to the Meteorological Department in the next two hours, rains will occur over West Delhi, Central Delhi, New Delhi, South-West Delhi, South-East Delhi, and East Delhi. Rains will also occur over Gurugram, Faridabad, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Mahendragarh, Sohna, etc. The latest weather forecast also predicts expected light rain with thundershowers in Delhi today and tomorrow, July 14. However, on July 15 and 16, the sky may remain clear while rains will again start from July 17.

Areas where heavy rain alert has been issued

Red Alert has been issued for Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra.

Orange Alert has been issued for Gujarat, parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Assam.

A yellow alert has been issued for Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of West Bengal and Kerala.

Heavy rains in hill stations cause flash floods

Due to heavy rains and cloudburst, the situation in at least three states and UTs have become worrisome. They include Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir. The Meteorological Department has said there is a possibility of heavy rains in these areas in the next 48 hours. Himachal Pradesh is already experiencing flash floods due to cloudbursts.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha