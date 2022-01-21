New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People living in North India have to gear up for a fresh wet spell and cold wave conditions for the next three-four days. Residents of Delhi woke up top foggy Friday morning with the minimum temperature dipping to 08 degrees Celsius. According to India Meteorological Department, due to fresh western disturbance, residents of Delhi-NCR will witness drizzles from 21st January to 23rd January.

The weather department also predicted cold day conditions in some parts of Uttar Pradesh for the next two days. Apart from that, rainfall conditions will prevail in states and UT's including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and north Rajasthan in the coming days, the weather department predicted.

According to the IMD, a "cold day" is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

A "severe" cold day is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal.

On Friday, Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall due to the fresh western disturbance. The weather department also predicted that dense fog will prevail in many areas of North India in the coming two days.

As per IMD's prediction, places like Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttrakhand will witness heavy rainfall/snowfall till 23rd January.

The weather department predicted that the minimum temperature in the national capital is likely to rise by two to four degrees Celsius during the next five days, under the influence of a fresh western disturbance (WD).

Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category with AQI touching 353, according to the updated by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

As per SAFAR's prediction, the air quality condition in Delhi is likely to get better after January 22 and 23 as the city will witness rainfall.

