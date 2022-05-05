New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Many cities across India on Thursday (May 5) witnessed respite from the heatwave after wide and isolated rainfall over different parts of the country a day earlier. Delhi, which has been reeling under extreme hot weather, also witnessed downpour on May 4 in some parts of the city along with Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh. The national capital is predicted to witness a cloudy sky ahead for the next 3 days.

There is expected to be a rise in the temperature by 3-4 degrees Celsius over most parts of northwest India during the next three days according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The temperature is also likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius in most parts of Central India during the next five days. No significant change in maximum temperature is likely over the rest parts of the country. Nevertheless, fairly widespread rainfall is likely to continue in NorthEast India on 10th and 12 May.

Meanwhile, the cyclonic circulation formed over South East Uttar Pradesh and neighborhood at 1-5 km above mean sea level continues to persist. A trough from Punjab to Manipur across East Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and south Assam also continues to persist above 0.9 km above mean sea level.

IMD has predicted scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms or gusty winds over northeast India during the next 5 days. The same is likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha during the next 3-4 days. Strong winds could also be observed in west Rajasthan and northeast UP from 6 to 7 May.

Heatwave conditions will continue in Madhya Maharashtra on May 5, Vidharba from 5th to 8th May, West Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh from 6th to 8th, and over southwest UP and east Rajasthan on 7th to 8th May.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha