The monsoon rainfall activity will continue through next week, especially along the Maharashtra coast. A daily rainfall of more than 50 mm is expected each day for the next 5 days.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: As Maharashtra reels from torrential rains, the weather forecast agency has predicted that the west coast of India will continue to produce lingering heavy rain across the west coast regions. The monsoon rainfall activity will continue through next week, especially along the Maharashtra coast. A daily rainfall of more than 50 mm is expected each day for the next 5 days.

This would accumulate an additional 300 mm to the flooding areas. Maharashtra is already suffering from repeated floods and landslides with the possibility of more to come. Till now, the death toll due to the floods in Maharashtra has risen to 164 while at least 100 people are still reported to be missing.

The forecasting agency has further notified that southerly to southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will bring moderate to heavy rain across northeast India for the next couple of days. A cyclonic circulation over the north Bay of Bengal by Wednesday is expected to intensify monsoon rains in the region next week.

Meanwhile, heavy rain will move towards the western parts of the northern plains and the Western Himalayan Region including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh from Tuesday (July 27) onwards. Both the regions are under an 'orange alert' till Wednesday, July 28, due to possible adverse weather conditions. Residents are advised to be prepared.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected over Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab. Heavy rains are also likely in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 27 and 28. The weather forecasting agency has issued an alert for some parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

There will be a significant drop in temperature in Delhi as most parts of the city will witness rains on Tuesday. The wind speed can remain up to 30 to 40 kilometers per hour during this time. An orange alert has also been issued by the Meteorological Department for the same.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha