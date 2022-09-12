Weather Updates: Orange Alert In Pune, Heavy Rains Likely In Odisha; 7 Killed In Lightning Strikes In Rajasthan

HEAVY rain has caused havoc in many parts of the country, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the Konkan coast and parts of Maharashtra. It has also wreaked havoc in many parts of the country, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange warning for the Konkan coast and parts of Maharashtra. On Sunday, heavy rains flooded many areas of Pune, causing massive traffic jams and power outages, bringing life to a halt. Heavy rain fell on the city between 5 and 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh during 11th-13th; West Madhya Pradesh, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa and Gujarat Region during next 5 days; pic.twitter.com/BkyRdv88UG — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 11, 2022

Heavy rains inundated many areas of Pune on Sunday, causing massive traffic jams and power cuts that brought life to a halt. The city experienced heavy rain between 5 and 7 p.m. on Sunday.

An 'orange' alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Ghat areas of Pune over the next two days.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, and East and West Madhya Pradesh through September 13, according to the weather service. The IMD predicts that rainfall in Maharashtra will increase and continue until September 14.



"Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh during 11th-13th; West Madhya Pradesh, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa and Gujarat Region during next 5 days;"



Maharashtra Will Experience Heavy Rainfall

Rainfall is expected in Maharashtra over the next five days, with isolated areas experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall. Extreme rainfall is expected in Maharashtra's ghats, Konkan, and Vidharbha until September 16. Rainfall will be plentiful in Marathwada until Tuesday.



Heavy rains in Gujarat

Gujarat is expected to receive heavy rain until September 16, with the southwest monsoon expected to begin in the coming week. The weather service has also issued a red alert for the Gujarat region. On Sunday, heavy rain fell in many parts of Gujarat, and the capital city of Ahmedabad received an average of 23 mm of rain between 4 and 7 p.m.



Odisha Regional Meteorological Centre Alerts

According to the Regional Meteorological Department in Bhubaneswar, light to moderate rainfall is expected in most places across Odisha on September 12. According to IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Odisha is likely to see increased rainfall activity as a new cyclonic circulation forms over the Bay of Bengal around September 17–18.



Weather Agency Warns Southern India.

The weather service has also issued a warning for heavy rain in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana today. Thunderstorms with lightning are expected in parts of north Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Under the influence of the depression, several parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday.

Amidst the warning by the meteorological department, seven people were killed and four injured in Rajasthan's Jhalwar and Udaipur districts.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are very likely over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during the next five days.