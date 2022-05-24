New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhiites on Tuesday woke up to a breezy morning with the minimum temperature settling at 18.9 degrees Celsius, eight notches below normal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain later in the day. Heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday night bringing relief from the scorching heat.

According to the data by the IMD, Delhi, from Monday 8 am to Tuesday 8 am, received 15 mm rainfall bringing respite from the intense heatwave prevailing over the Delhi-NCR. As per the forecast of IMD, Delhi will continue to witness pleasant weather for the next 2-3 days with the minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday likely to settle at 21 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius respectively with a mainly clear sky.

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 17.2 degrees Celsius, nine notches below the season's average while the maximum temperature was recorded at 31.5 degrees Celsius, eight notches below normal. Delhi had recorded the lowest minimum temperature for the month of May since May 1, 2004, when the temperature stood at 16.7 degrees Celsius. The record for the lowest minimum temperature stands at 15.2 degrees Celsius, which was recorded on May 2, 1982.

More rains likely in these states:

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted that heavy rains along with thunderstorms will continue in Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh for the next two days. There is also a possibility of heavy rains at many places in Odisha today. Lightning, gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph and hailstorms are very likely to occur at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on May 25-26. Moderate rain is also likely in Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal today.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for today. The IMD said that there will be a further drop in the temperature due to thunderstorms, rain and hail and the weather is expected to remain like this for the next few days. In Uttarakhand, rain and hailstorm will continue today while snowfall is also expected on the higher mountain peaks of the state.

#WATCH | Parts of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall today. Visuals from Koksar in Lahaul-Spiti district. pic.twitter.com/r4ntzGJfus — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2022

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a forecast of rain with winds at many places in Punjab today. According to the weather forecast, there is a possibility of thunderstorms in most areas of Punjab. An orange alert has also been issued in the state.

39 dead so far across the country:

Trees and electric poles were uprooted at many places in Uttar Pradesh due to the gusty winds and heavy rainfall on Monday night. 21 people have died in the state so far due to extreme weather conditions. In Haryana's Faridabad, a man sleeping in a hut died due to the thunderstorms and a girl was electrocuted. Four people lost their lives in Punjab, five in Bihar and five in MP, while two people lost their lives in Haridwar.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan