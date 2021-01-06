Weather Updates: The IMD further said that thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur at isolated places over and adjoining areas of South, Southwest, Northwest Delhi, Rewari, Bhiwadi, Manesar, Gurugram, Palwal, and Muzaffarnagar during the day.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhiites woke up to the sound of hailstones today, even as isolated rains lashed parts of the national capital for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday. Rainfall started at around 7 am today in Delhi followed by a hailstorm. The rain and cloudy skies also led to a dip in the temperature in the national capital.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), hailstorm started at around 7:30 am in parts of Delhi. The IMD also said that more rains and hailstorms are predicted during the day. Residents in the Delhi-NCR region also shared video clips of hailstones and rain today morning.

#WATCH Parts of #Delhi witnesses spells of rain and hailstorm; visuals from south Delhi pic.twitter.com/MFdUjBXlOs — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

#WATCH Heavy rains, hailstorm lash Haryana's Gurugram; Visuals from Kherki Daula pic.twitter.com/dqZBdBC2OT — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

#WATCH Skies turn dark in Delhi due to heavy clouds; heavy rainfall lashes the city pic.twitter.com/sX6sqz9Ga3 — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

The IMD further said that thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur at isolated places over and adjoining areas of South, Southwest, Northwest Delhi, Rewari, Bhiwadi, Manesar, Gurugram, Palwal, and Muzaffarnagar during the day. The minimum temperature rose to 13.2 degrees Celsius as a result of a cloud cover, while the maximum temperature settled at 20.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Skymet Weather agency has said that the effect of active western disturbance on the hills of Jammu and Kashmir has now ended. The new Western Disturbance will be active from Thursday, but during this time there will be no rain, rather the mist will increase, which will result in a cold. The minimum temperature during the weekend is likely to settle at six degrees, while the maximum temperature can reach 18 degrees Celsius.

Here are the Weather conditions in different states of India:

Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Hemkund and Harsil in Uttarkashi district have received snowfall. Apart from this, the period of intermittent rain from mountain to field also continues. According to the IMD, there are chances of snowfall in the higher reaches of the state on Wednesday, with light rain at some places. The department has issued a cold wave warning and has also expressed a fear of cold day conditions at many places.

Uttarakhand: A white sheet of snow covers Badrinath, 5 ft of snow accumulates near the Badrinath Temple. pic.twitter.com/a8wxUz8GbJ — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021

Jammu and Kashmir

For the third consecutive day, road and air connectivity in the Valley remained disconnected from the country and the world. Due to this, hundreds of passengers are stuck in Jammu and Srinagar. There are long queues of vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Not only this, but the road connectivity of many remote areas of Kashmir to the district headquarters has also been affected badly. Doda and Kishtwar of Jammu and Kashmir are experiencing heavy snowfall and snow is seen everywhere.

Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy snowfall in Rajouri district leads to the closure of the Thanamandi-Bufliaz road



Visuals from the area pic.twitter.com/YfBPGfQJVw — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan where the mercury starts touching 50 degrees in summer, there is fog and hail in the midst of bitter winter. The state is witnessing hailstorms at several parts and a dense fog engulfed some cities including Sikar where it was cloudy since morning and started raining from the morning followed by hailstorm shortly after.

Tamil Nadu

During the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall occurred in many states of the country including the South Indian states. During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall in India was received in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai, where 63 mm of rainfall was recorded.

Maharashtra

#WATCH I Tamil Nadu: Severe water-logging in parts of Chennai following heavy rainfall in the area; visuals from T Nagar pic.twitter.com/xVCn8iFohO — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021

The weather remained mainly dry in Maharashtra last week. Intermittent rains may occur in some areas of Maharashtra this week. According to Skymet Weather, Marathwada and Vidarbha may receive rains on 6 and 7 January. Apart from this, scattered rains may occur in the districts of south-central Maharashtra including Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur till January 8.

