New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ending the wait of the countrymen, the southwest Monsoon finally reached the entire country on Tuesday after a delay of over 5 days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said today. Usually, the monsoon arrives around July 7-8, however, this year it arrived a bit late. In the national capital, the monsoon arrived 10 days late making it the most delayed monsoon in the last 15 years.

The arrival of Monsoon in Delhi after a long wait:

The monsoon finally embraced Delhi on Tuesday. The rains, however, eluded Central Delhi, which remains the most rain-deficient district in the country this season, receiving only 8.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 139.3 mm since June 1, when the season starts. It has recorded a shortfall of 94 per cent. Overall, Delhi has so far received 65 per cent less rainfall than normal, putting it in the category of "large deficient" states.

Meanwhile, another spell of light to moderate rainfall is predicted in Delhi on Wednesday, which will keep the heat at bay, the India Meteorological Department said. The weather department said parts of the capital recorded light rain overnight. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Delhi over the next six days.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 29 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Wednesday. Lodhi Road gauged 37.8 mm precipitation during the period. Delhi recorded a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

IMD announces the arrival of monsoon in the entire country:

The Meteorological Department said, for the last four days, due to the movement of moisture-rich easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, the cloud cover increased and rain occurred at many places. Southwest Monsoon has advanced further and has reached the rest of parts of the country including Delhi, places of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Heavy rain alert in these states including UP-Uttarakhand:

A warning of heavy rain has also been issued for many areas of the country. An 'Orange Alert' has been issued for Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir, while a 'Yellow Alert' has been issued for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh with heavy rain warning. At the same time, the Meteorological Department has issued a fresh estimate regarding Delhi, under which there is a strong possibility of rain in the capital today also.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan