Weather Updates: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cloud cover over the national capital has prevented a steep decline in the minimum temperature so far.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As a result of cloud cover under the influence of successive western disturbances, the minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, four notches above the normal temperature. The minimum temperature in Delhi remained above the normal since January 3 due to the western disturbances.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, had recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius on Friday and 14.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest in January in four years, according to the IMD.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cloud cover over the national capital has prevented a steep decline in the minimum temperature so far. Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground.

However, the weather department has predicted that Delhi's minimum temperature will dip by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius with the commencement of northwesterly winds from snow-capped mountains towards the plains starting Saturday. Dense fog was also witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR today morning, due to which the commuters had to face difficulty in driving vehicles.

Snowfall continues in Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal. According to the arrival of the Meteorological Department, in the coming days, most of the north Indian states cold wave will increase and the minimum mercury will fall.

Meanwhile, snowfall continued in Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh resulting in cold northwesterly winds, due to which the IMD has said that the cold wave will continue in most of the north Indian states and the minimum temperature will drop further.

In most of the cities of Uttar Pradesh, a dense fog was witnessed in the morning. The worst situation was witnessed in Meerut, where the weather department has said that the fog is expected to prevail in all the areas today. According to the IMD, the minimum temperature is expected to be 7 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to reach 18 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Talking about Uttarakhand, tourists are enjoying the snowfall here. The temperature of Haldwani in Uttarakhand is declining. The temperature has reached below four degrees here. The IMD has predicted dry weather in Kumaon during the next two-three days. However, due to fog spraying in the plains, the temperature is expected to be below normal.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan