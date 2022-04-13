New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major respite from the scorching heat in several parts of north India, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the major spell of a heatwave across northwest India has come to an end and the temperature is likely to decrease by two to three degrees due to the increased presence of clouds.

According to Senior Scientist at India Meteorological Department RK Jenamani, the heatwave will remit from tomorrow in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

"The major spell of the heatwave is over. The heatwave will remit from tomorrow in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The impact of the heatwave was most seen in Delhi on April 9, 10, and 11. It was the highest in the first 15 days in the last 72 years. In Delhi, the heatwave remained for nearly 13 days," RK Jenamani said, as quoted by ANI.

Jenamanu further said that the temperatures in Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab will decrease by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius due to the presence of clouds over the regions. The IMD also said that it is likely that Delhi will witness a spell of wind and cloud conditions in the next 2-3 days.

"Due to the increased presence of clouds over Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan & Haryana, the temperature will decrease by 2-3degC and heatwave will remit. Delhi will have wind and cloud conditions. Predicted western disturbance is already showing effects over north-western India," Jenamani added.

"All India temperature was the highest in 122 years due to no rainfall in last 50 days. Heatwave conditions might arise in Rajasthan around April 16. Another western disturbance is expected from 18 April," said Jenamani.

Delhiites woke up to a warm morning on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 22.5 degrees Celsius, The minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 22.5 degrees Celsius. Bearing the brunt of a stifling heatwave, Delhi on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius, the highest in April in five years.

It is also the first time in 72 years that Delhi has recorded such a high temperature in the first half of April. The capital has recorded five heatwave days so far in April this year. It had recorded six such days in April 2017, the IMD data showed. The capital recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius on April 21, 2017. The all-time high maximum temperature for the month was 45.6 degrees Celsius on April 29, 1941.



(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan