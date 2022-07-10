Monsoon Mayhem: Communication Lost With 128 Maharashtra Villages; Heavy Rain Alert For Telangana, K'taka

Maharashtra's situation worsened on Sunday after communication with 128 villages were lost due to the extremely heavy rains, which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted will continue till July 13.

At least 200 people have been evacuated from Gadchiroli, Nanded, and Hingoli districts, which are the worst-hit districts in Maharashtra. Gadchiroli and Hingoli particularly hit by the heavy rains and are facing a flood-like situation, drawing the attention of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Shinde, who is currently in Delhi to meet Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, on Saturday spoke to the district collector of Hingoli and issued instructions regarding evacuating people and providing other forms of relief.

"You should ensure the safe evacuation of the villagers and shift them to temporary shelters. Make provision for food and drinking water for them," Shinde said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The heavy rains in Hingoli have also led to a rise in the water-level of the Asana river. The district, in the last 24 hours, recorded 230.70 mm rainfall, which is 26.84 per cent of its annual average rainfall.

TELANGANA ON ALERT

Just like Maharashtra, heavy rains have also lashed Telangana, where a red alert has been issued by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The Chief Minister, popuarlarly known as KCR, has said that he will review the situation from time to time and also hold a video conference.

He also urged the ministers, MPs, MLAs, local body representatives and people representatives should be alert in their respective areas. KCR also appealed to people not to take risks during heavy rains.

The IMD has issued alert to Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad and surrounding districts. Hyderabad Meteorological Centre head Dr K Nagaratha said that these districts likely to be affected by very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

HEAVY RAINS IN KARNATAKA

In Karnataka, the weather department has predicted that heavy rains will continue Udupi, Mangalore, Kodagu, Uttara Kannada, Chickamagalur, Shimoga, and Hassan till July 10.

Extremely heavy rains are also predicted in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts. Meanwhile, light to moderate rains are likely over Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan and Shivamogga districts.

