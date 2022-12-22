Thick Fog Blankets North India Amid Cold Wave, Trains, Flights Delayed; Chilla-I-Kalan Begins In Kashmir

A COLD wave continues to grip the northern part of India with temperatures falling and heavy fog blanketing many parts including Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Punjab on Thursday. The thick layer of fog led to reduced visibility delaying several trains and flights. A railway spokesperson said 20 trains were running late by 1:30 to 4:30 hours from the New Delhi Railway station.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning that low temperatures, high humidity, and weak winds over the Indo-Gangetic plains, will mean that thick to extremely dense fog in many or most pockets is quite possible across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during the early hours of Thursday.

Watch:

A layer of thick fog covered most of Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and portions of Uttarakhand on Wednesday due to similar climatic conditions. Amid low temperatures, high moisture and still winds, a layer of dense to very dense fog persisted over Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan, west and east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Meanwhile, Chilla-i-Kalan', the 40-day harshest winter period, has made its presence felt in the Kashmir valley with Srinagar recording its coldest night this winter. The minimum temperature in Srinagar recorded on Wednesday night was minus 5.5 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest so far this season.

They said Pahalgam, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius and was the coldest recorded place in the valley. It was also the coldest night of the season so far at the tourist resort. The meteorological department has forecast mostly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till December 24.

Due to the dense fog several cars collided on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur National Highway, resulting in at least 11 injuries. Even as the airport in Delhi continued operating, as usual, bad weather in Chandigarh, Varanasi, and Lucknow on Wednesday night caused at least three planes to return or change course diversion to Delhi.

A visibility level of fewer than 50 meters is defined as extremely thick fog, between 51 and 200 meters is defined as thick fog, 201 to 500 meters is moderate, and lastly, visibility of more than 1,000 meters is shallow fog, according to IMD.

The principal meteorological station in Delhi, the Safdarjung Observatory, reported a slightly below-average lowest temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius. The daytime high reached a season-low of 21.2 degrees Celsius. In the next few days, we may expect temperatures of 5 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

(With agency inputs)