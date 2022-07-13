Weather Updates LIVE: 1 Dead In Vasai, Heavy Rains Predicted In Mumbai; Flash Flood At Manali Bus Stand

-
10:58 AM
Gujarat Floods
Gujarat: Nyari dam in Rajkot district overflows as heavy downpour lashes the state
#WATCH | Gujarat: Nyari dam in Rajkot district overflows as heavy downpour lashes the state
-
10:58 AM
Mumbai Rains
Maharashtra | Intense to very intense rainfall is expected in Mumbai, Kalyan, Thane and Navi Mumbai till 1 pm today, says India Meteorological Department (IMD).
-
10:57 AM
Flash flood in Manali
Flash flood at Manali bus stand due to heavy rainfall in the area; Few buses damaged, no major loss reported
#WATCH Flash flood at Manali bus stand due to heavy rainfall in the area; Few buses damaged, no major loss reported
#HimachalPradesh
-
10:32 AM
1 dead in Vasai landslide
Maharashtra | One person dead, two people seriously injured in the landslide incident in the Vasai area of Palghar district; rescue operation underway, says the District Collector
-
10:31 AM
Uttarakhand Landslide
Uttarakhand | Badrinath highway closed due to landslide at various places in Chamoli district
-
09:45 AM
Mumbai Rains
Watch | Amid incessant heavy rainfall lashing the city, the Andheri subway continues to remain submerged under the rainwaters.
#WATCH | Mumbai: Amid incessant heavy rainfall lashing the city, Andheri subway continues to remain submerged under the rainwaters
-
09:45 AM
Maharashtra Landslide
Maharashtra | An incident of the landslide was reported in Vasai area of Palghar district. Many people feared trapped along with houses being damaged. Two people rescued so far: Palghar Collector
-
09:45 AM
Gujarat Rains
With roads & bylanes submerged and rainwater inundating residential premises alike, the flood situation in Navsari district remains grim.
-
09:44 AM
Gujarat Rains
Severe water-logging in several parts of Ahmedabad due to continuous heavy rainfall in the region.
-
09:44 AM
4 dead in Jharkhand after mudslide
Jharkhand | Four people died in a mudslide that took place at an underpass construction site near Pradhankhanta railway station in Dhanbad: SSP Dhanbad
-
09:43 AM
Gujarat Floods: Aerial view of Gujarat's Navsari
Several parts of Navsari inundate increasingly amid a heavy downpour in the state
#WATCH | Gujarat: Several parts of Navsari inundate increasingly amid a heavy downpour in the state
#GujaratFloods
-
09:43 AM
Odisha Rains
Odisha: Tribal students in the Ganjam district's Behrampur are forced to cross the river with the help of a rope to reach their school
#WATCH | Odisha: Tribal students in the Ganjam district's Behrampur are forced to cross the river with the help of a rope to reach their school (12.07)
-
09:42 AM
Gujarat CM conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Chhotaudepur, Narmada and Navsari districts, an official said.
Weather Updates LIVE: 1 Dead In Vasai, Heavy Rains Predicted In Mumbai; Flash Flood At Manali Bus Stand
Wed, 13 Jul 2022 11:35 AM IST
Heavy downpour covered more regions of Gujarat on Tuesday where six people died in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours, while over 18,000 people were evacuated from the affected areas. The death toll in rain-related incidents in Gujarat since June 1 has risen to 69, while 27,896 people have been relocated from flood-affected areas in the last few days, out of which 18,225 remain in shelters. Besides south and Central Gujarat, heavy rains lashed several areas in Kutch and Rajkot districts. Meanwhile, over 9,600 villagers from tens of habitations have been evacuated to safety in different districts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday as river Godavari received a flood of over 14.50 lakh cusecs, inundating several villages along its course. Three persons were feared trapped after a landslide occurred on Wednesday in Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district which has been witnessing heavy rains.