Weather Updates LIVE: 1 Dead In Vasai, Heavy Rains Predicted In Mumbai; Flash Flood At Manali Bus Stand

Heavy downpour covered more regions of Gujarat on Tuesday where six people died in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours, while over 18,000 people were evacuated from the affected areas. The death toll in rain-related incidents in Gujarat since June 1 has risen to 69, while 27,896 people have been relocated from flood-affected areas in the last few days, out of which 18,225 remain in shelters. Besides south and Central Gujarat, heavy rains lashed several areas in Kutch and Rajkot districts. Meanwhile, over 9,600 villagers from tens of habitations have been evacuated to safety in different districts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday as river Godavari received a flood of over 14.50 lakh cusecs, inundating several villages along its course. Three persons were feared trapped after a landslide occurred on Wednesday in Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district which has been witnessing heavy rains.