Cold Wave In Northwest India Likely To Abate From Jan 19; Rain In Delhi Expected This Week

Weather Update: IMD has predicted that cold wave conditions over northwest India are likely to abate from January 19. (Image: ANI)

AMID cold wave, Delhi on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory, while Palam logged 1.6 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As per the weather department, the sky in Delhi will be mainly clear with shallow fog in the morning. However, the cold wave condition in many places will continue.

Due to the clear sky, the visibility in the national capital has improved as Safdarjung recorded visibility of 1000 metres at 5: 30 am while Palam recorded 500.

As Delhi grapples with bone-chilling weather, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that cold wave conditions over northwest India are likely to abate from January 19 due to two possible western disturbances in quick succession on January 18 and January 20.

Two Western Disturbances in quick succession likely to affect northwest India on 18th & another on 20th January. As a result, cold wave conditions over northwest India likely to abate from 19th January, 2023. pic.twitter.com/Vj90oksBtv — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 16, 2023

The MeT has also estimated that this western disturbance could trigger two separate spells of rain in the national capital later this week. Delhi has a chance of drizzling and very light rain on January 19.

Watch Also:

The weather station at Lodhi Road recorded a minimum temperature of two degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The minimum temperature settled at 2.8 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar in southwest Delhi, 2.2 degrees Celsius at the Ridge in central Delhi and 2.3 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur in west Delhi.

Delhi on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory, while Lodhi Road logged 1.6 degrees Celsius. Earleir IMD said many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to experience cold wave to severe cold wave conditions till January 17 and thereafter in isolated pockets on January 18.