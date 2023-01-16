Weather Update: Delhi Logs 1.4 Degrees Celsius; Cold Wave To Prevail Over North India Till January 18

IMD has predicted dense fog and low visibility over the northwestern part of the country for the next five days. (Image: ANI)

Cold wave returned to Delhi and other parts of North India on Sunday after brief respite from the chilling conditions. Delhi on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory, while Lodhi Road logged 1.6 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Several parts of North India recorded 4 degree Celsius temperature yesterday. Cold wave to severe cold wave are very likely to prevail over the region till Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

According to the IMD forecast, the minimum temperature will settle at 3 degrees Celsius in Delhi-NCR on Monday and Tuesday. There is no relief in sight for Delhiites as on Wednesday, January 18, the temperature will rise a notch to record 4 degrees Celsius.

Fog conditions also continued to prevail across North India on Monday with the Indian Railways announcing that as many as 13 trains were running late in the Northern Railway region.

Cold Wave Till January 18

Many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to experience cold wave to severe cold wave conditions till January 17 and thereafter in isolated pockets on January 18.

The temperatures are projected to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over the northwest and some parts of central India due to northwesterly winds from the Himalayas over the plains of northwest India, the weather department predicted.

Dense Fog Likely For Next Few Days

Notably, IMD has predicted dense fog and low visibility over the northwestern part of the country for the next five days.

On Saturday, the weather department predicted dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during the next five days.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, the district administration of Gorakhpur decided to shut schools till January 17. The district administration in Meerut also ordered closure of schools for class up to standard 8.

Chandigarh

The Union Territory of Chandigarh has also extended the winter break for students up to eighth standard keeping in view the stern cold and fog spell in the region.

Rajasthan

All schools in Udaipur to remain closed till January 18 for students up to Class 8 in wake of a coldwave. Private schools to remain open and will function from 9 am to 3 pm from January 19 to 22.